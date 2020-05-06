34 doctors in Kano test positive for coronavirus, one dies

Thirty-four doctors in Kano State have tested positive to COVID-19, the Nigerian Medical Association said today.

One of the doctors died, NMA Chairman Dr Sanusi Bala said.

Bala explained that many of the victims were the doctors working at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

Others worked for private clinics.

Many of them were infected through normal clinical routines while attending to unsuspected COVID-19 cases.

Bala vowed that the association would protect its members.

He therefore appealed to the authorities to provide more protection for doctors through procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for AKTH, Mrs Hauwa Muhammed, said the hospital had since procured PPE and distributed to frontline workers.

She said that the hospital management had ordered all Consultants and Heads of Department to train their staff on proper use of the PPE.