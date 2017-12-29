Family seeks Sambo Dasuki’s release

The Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki Progressive Association, Sokoto, has called on the ‎Federal Government to respect the rule of law by releasing the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) on bail in compliance with court rulings.

In a statement issued on Friday by its Secretary- General, Kabiru Auwal, the association said ‎the judiciary should be encouraged to exercise its powers without undue interference by the executive arm.

The association also quoted President Muhammadu Buhari as saying in the early days of his administration that “as far as the constitution allows me, I will try to ensure that there is responsible and accountable governance at all levels of government in the country. For I will not have kept my own trust with the Nigerian people, if I allow others abuse theirs under my watch.”

The group said no nation develops in the absence of rule of law.

“FG’s sheer disregard for the rule of law in the last two years, especially as it affects Sambo Dasuki’s incarceration has become worrisome to the Dasuki family.

“No nation develops in the absence of rule of law, in which case her extant laws and judicial structures are respected and ‎devoid of sentimentality and grudging impunity.

“Dasuki should be allowed to enjoy his bails except if the intention of government is to kill him in detention,‎” it added.

‎The association described Dasuki as one who had sacrificed his life and meritoriously served the nation in various capacities before his appointment as the NSA by the previous administration.

“It is public knowledge that Dasuki had served the administrations of Gen. Muhammadu Buhari and Gen. Ibrahim Babangida but was against dictatorial regime of the late Gen. Sani Abacha, before he sought asylum outside the country where he teamed up with other Nigerians in the Diaspora to campaign against that military dictatorship and entrenchment of democracy.

“We and other right-thinking members of his family have deliberately remained silence on his ordeals and persecution, hoping in a democratic government, rule of law would be adhered to. But surprisingly in over two years that Sambo Dasuki has been unlawfully and illegal detained without any court order or warrant, he has been subjected to media trial, scandalized, criminalized, insulted and humiliated not through any court of justice but from the propaganda of the current administration through media trials of falsehood,” the association concluded.