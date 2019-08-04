Fatoyinbo back on pulpit after rape allegation

Barely a month after he stepped down over rape allegation, Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, has returned to the pulpit.

He stepped down following allegation of rape by celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo in Ilorin, capital of Kwara State 20 years ago.

Some protesters had picketed the Abuja headquarters of the church as well as its Lagos church in early July, calling for his investigation by the protest.

He stepped down, claiming to have taken the decision after consultations with his spiritual leaders.

But Fatoyinbo made a surprise return on Sunday, delivering a sermon titled “sudden victories”.

Reading from I Timothy 6:12; Mark 4:35-37 and 1st Corinthians 10:13, he declared believers must face challenges.

He however they would be victorious if they trusted God.

According to him: “As a Christian, you must face opposition. If God, who is holy and faithful has enemies, you are sure going to have.

“In wrestling, any method can be used. When faced with challenging circumstances, pray, fast, decree, confess and prophesy God’s victory over your life.

“Most contrary situations around you are set up by the enemy to ripple your faith and keep you on a spot.”