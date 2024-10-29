The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has launched a sweeping crackdown on beggars, scavengers, and street vendors, with 34 individuals detained on Monday across various parts of Abuja.

This action followed a recent ministerial directive ordering such individuals to leave the capital city.

The operation, conducted by a joint task force comprising the Police, Military, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other paramilitary agencies, targeted four major areas: the city centre, the airport road, the Kubwa-Gwarinpa axis, and the Asokoro-Nyanya-Karu corridor.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, described the clampdown as a “national assignment,” directing officers to enforce the mandate with professionalism and resolve.

“We will come back and assess our achievements, then we will go back if there is a need for us to continue it,” Disu stated.

According to Director of Security, Adamu Gwary, the FCTA plans to carry out the operation both day and night over two weeks.

Gwary, represented by Peter Olumuji said, “We have the metro, which is the city centre. We have the airport road that covers the entire airport road from city gates up to Bill Clinton Road.

“We also have the Kubwa axis that covers the Kubwa, Gwarinpa up to Dei Dei. And we have the last group that covers Asokoro, Aya, Nyanya, Karu, and Jikwoyi. All these will be carried out simultaneously.”

He noted that 15 beggars and 19 scavengers were arrested across other zones, adding that many beggars in the city centre had gone into hiding.

“We realised that most of them heard the voice of the minister. Notwithstanding, we have one or two who are still trying to test the waters and we have been able to apprehend them.

“We also have 15 beggars and 19 scavengers that we have picked up in various sectors and we are still counting”, he added.

The arrested individuals will be taken to the FCTA’s rehabilitation centre in Kuchikon, Bwari Area Council, where they will be profiled and assessed.

Those willing to acquire vocational skills will receive training aimed at personal empowerment, while those unwilling to participate will be returned to their states of origin, according to Dr. Sani Rabe, Director of Social Welfare for the FCTA.

The Head of Enforcement at the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Kaka Bello emphasised that the operation is part of a larger initiative to rid the capital of street nuisances, including unauthorised roadside vendors and technicians occupying public spaces.