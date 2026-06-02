The Executive Chairman of the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State, Hon. Abdullahi Olowa, has issued a public security advisory urging residents to remain calm and desist from ethnic profiling or self-help over the influx of “certain groups of persons” into various communities.

He stated this on Monday in a statement released amidst growing apprehension among residents regarding the identities and motives of the new arrivals.

In the statement, Olowa acknowledged the rising tension, stating that his administration has already escalated the situation to both state and local security agencies to prevent any breach of public peace.

“The attention of the Local Government has been drawn to reports and concerns regarding the recent arrival of certain groups of persons into parts of our communities. As an administration that places the safety and security of our people above all else, we have taken these concerns seriously and immediately engaged the relevant security agencies.

“I am pleased to inform residents that security authorities at both the state and local levels are fully aware of the situation and are actively monitoring developments. Necessary intelligence and security measures are being implemented to ensure the continued peace and stability of our communities,” the statement read.

While encouraging residents to maintain a high level of vigilance and report suspicious movements to the police, the chairman warned against jungle justice, harassment, or unlawful profiling of the newcomers.

“I strongly advise against taking the law into your own hands. No individual or group should be subjected to harassment, intimidation, profiling, or any form of unlawful treatment.

Security matters are best handled by the appropriate authorities, who have the legal mandate and capacity to do so,”Olowa wrote.

“At a time when security concerns remain a national challenge, it is important that we remain vigilant and support lawful efforts aimed at safeguarding lives and property,” he added, urging residents to remain calm and go about their lawful activities.

On Monday, the Imota Local Council Development Area and management of GBEDU 100.1FM in Lagos State, similarly reassured residents that the community remains peaceful and secure following the circulation of a viral video and a radio broadcast alleging that two schoolgirls were killed during a bandit attack on a primary school in Imota.