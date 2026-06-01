Enugu State Police Command has dismissed as false a viral video circulating on social media which alleged that persons were killed by herdsmen at Awgu Junction along the Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway.

In a statement published via Facebook on Monday, the Command’s public relations officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said that investigations have revealed that the incident depicted in the video did not occur as portrayed, and that there was no credible evidence to support the claim.

“The Command unequivocally refutes the claim and states that the narrative being circulated is false, misleading, and intended to cause unnecessary fear, panic, and tension among residents,” the statement reads.

The police condemned the deliberate spread of unverified and inflammatory information, warning that such actions threaten public peace, security, and harmonious coexistence.

Consequently, members of the public have been urged to disregard the video and refrain from sharing or amplifying the false information. The Command also warned individuals and groups involved in creating or disseminating the misinformation to desist immediately, noting that it would not hesitate to invoke relevant legal provisions against anyone found culpable.

Reaffirming the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus, advised citizens to always verify information through credible and official channels. Residents were also encouraged to promptly report any genuine security concerns to the police or other relevant security agencies.