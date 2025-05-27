Officials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under the leadership of Minister Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, have sealed the National Headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party.

At exactly 2:06 pm, a group of FCTA staff locked the entrance gate of Wadata Plaza, the PDP’s national secretariat located in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

This action follows the FCTA’s recent announcement on Sunday, stating its intention to reclaim properties affected by the revocation of 4,794 land titles due to non-payment of ground rent spanning 10 to 43 years.