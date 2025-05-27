A group of heavily armed kidnappers invaded Grow Homes Estate in the Chikakore area of Kubwa, Abuja’s largest suburban town, holding residents hostage for over an hour.

According to terrified residents, the incident occurred between midnight and 1:30 am on Monday.

One resident reported witnessing a man and a woman being taken away by the kidnappers. However, by daybreak, the woman was found within the estate, having been released by her captors for reasons that remain unclear.

“The incident happened around midnight. The assailants were well-armed and overpowered the local vigilance team.

“The police arrived at about 1 a.m., and there was a fierce exchange of gunfire for approximately 30 minutes.

“We are appealing to the government to repair this road to allow easy access for security patrol vehicles. We also urge the police and the FCT Administration to establish a station here for rapid response,” a resident said.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, stated that the woman’s release was the result of an intense gun battle with the armed men. Adeh added that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victim.

She said, “The FCT Police Command, on Monday, 26th May 2025, at about 1:00 a.m., received a distress call from police officers stationed in front of Grow Homes Estate, Kuchibuyi village in Byazhin, reporting an attack by armed assailants and requesting reinforcement.

“Upon swift deployment to the scene, it was discovered that the attackers had breached the estate through the rear perimeter fence and forcefully abducted two victims.

“The responding police officers exchanged gunfire with the attackers for about 40 minutes and rescued one of the victims, identified as Chinyere Joe. Unfortunately, the attackers escaped with the second victim.

“The Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in collaboration with the army and other security operatives, has since launched an operation to track down the fleeing suspects and ensure the safe rescue of the remaining abducted victim.”

This incident comes just days after a similar attack on Efab Global Estate in the Idu Industrial Area of Abuja last Wednesday.