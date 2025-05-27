Nigeria’s senior national teams—the Super Eagles and Super Falcons—have seen most of their invited players arrive at camp.

This is as preparations intensify ahead of upcoming international friendlies.

A statement published on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) website on Monday revealed that “as of 18:55hrs on Monday, 18 of the 23 Super Falcons invited for the friendly matches against Cameroon (scheduled for 31st May at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo and 3rd June at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta) had arrived at the team’s Am2pm Hotel in Ijebu-Ode.”

The release also noted that “at about the same time, on the same day, 22 of the 26 Super Eagles invited for the Unity Cup Invitational Tournament in London had arrived at the team’s Doubletree Hilton Ealing.”

The NFF further added that “the Eagles take on the Black Stars of Ghana at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford on Wednesday, 28th May and then play a second match at the same venue on Saturday, 31st May.

“The opponent for the second game will be determined by their result against the Black Stars and the outcome of the 27th May clash between Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.”

Super Falcons in Ijebu-Ode:

Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie, Toni Payne, Francisca Ordega, Omorinsola Babajide, Rofiat Imuran, Oluwatosin Demehin, Olamide Bolaji, Josephine Mathias, Sikiratu Isah, Jennifer Echegini, Osinachi Ohale, Amarachi Odoma, Morufa Ademola, Miracle Usani, Emem Essien, Blessing Ilivieda, Linda Jiwuaku

Super Eagles in London:

Ahmed Musa, Simon Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho, Semi Ajayi, Frank Onyeka, Nathan Tella, Cyriel Dessers, Felix Agu, Igoh Ogbu, Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Junior Harrison Nduka, Sodiq Ismaila, Waliu Ojetoye, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, Papa Daniel Mustapha, Saviour Isaac, Collins Ogwueze, Sikiru Alimi, Adamu Abubakar, Stanley Nwabali, Samuel Chukwueze