Federal lawmakers approve 10 new higher institutions

The Senate on Wednesday approved the establishment of 10 new higher institutions across the country.

The resolution was made after the federal lawmakers adopted the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund.

The committee’s chairman, Jibrin Barau, presented the report for consideration.

The 10 new higher institutions approved by the Senate include one polytechnic to be located in the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, Daura in Katsina State.

The federal lawmakers agreed that the establishment of the institutions would open up the education space in the country.

They also expressed the belief that the step would assist the country to fight illiteracy.

The Senate also said that the approval of the establishment of the institutions was in line with the policy to establish polytechnics across the states.

The approved institutions include Federal Polytechnic, Kabo; Federal Polytechnic Daura; Federal University of Education, Aguleri; National Institute of Construction Technology and Management and Federal Polytechnic, Ikom.

Others are Federal College of Education(Technical) Arochukwu, Abia State; Federal Polytechnic Langtang, Plateau State; Federal College of Education, Usugbenu-Irua; Federal University of Technology, Manchok and Federal Polytechnic Kwale, Delta State.