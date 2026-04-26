The suspect in the attempted attack at the White House Correspondents’ dinner is believed to have been targeting members of the Trump administration.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the accused traveled across the country, taking a train from California to Chicago and then to Washington before checking into the hotel hosting the event.

Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect, though authorities have not formally named him.

“It does appear that he did in fact set out to target folks who work in the administration, likely including the president,” Blanche told the broadcaster NBC.

“The suspect is believed to have purchased the firearms he carried within the last couple of years,” Blanche added.

The individual tried to force his way into the ballroom at the Washington Hilton but was tackled, triggering a chaotic scene in which shots were fired, President Donald Trump was rushed from the stage, and guests took cover.

Authorities are analyzing the messages alongside data from the suspect’s devices and writings for clues about motivation.

The gunman was taken into custody and was initially being evaluated in the hospital.

“He failed,” Blanche said told the news channel CBS. “Law enforcement did their jobs.”

The gunman is “not actively cooperating” with the investigation, said Blanche. – DW.