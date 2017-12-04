FG appoints Abdul Zubair as SEC acting DG

The Federal Government yesterday announced the appointment of Dr. Abdul Zubair as acting Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mrs. Efe Ebelo of the commission’s Corporate Communications Unit said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the appointment was with immediate effect.

The appointment followed the suspension of Mr Munir Gwarzo, the commission’s boss.

She assured the investing public and stakeholders, both local and international, of the commission’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted and orderly operation of the market and regulation.

Until his appointment, Zubair was the director in charge of External Relations in the commission.

The acting director-general is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he received B.Sc. Economics, MBA, M.Sc. and PhD Business Administration degrees.

He also holds a PGD (Mathematics & Computer Science) and a PGD (Education) from other universities.

He has over 25-year cognate experience in the financial industry and the academia.

Mrs. Ebelo stated that the SEC would continue to ensure the stability of the Nigerian capital market and sustain the all-time high level of investors’ confidence.