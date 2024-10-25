The Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has approved the bid by the Kogi State Government to build an international airport in the Zariagi community.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, stated in a press release on Friday that the approval was conveyed in a letter from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development dated 9 October 2024.

He stressed that the administration of Governor Usman Ododo is committed to the timely completion of the project with strict adherence to regulatory standards.

He added that an airport in Kogi State would serve 10 other states and reduce traffic on the Lokoja-Abuja road, as well as decongest the traffic at the International Airport in Abuja.

“The Ododo administration has considered it a top priority for Kogi State to have an international airport and to join the league of aviation hubs. The strategic location of the state is undoubtedly an invaluable advantage in harnessing the aviation service market as the centre of the nation.

“The project will not only boost the economy of the state, but it will also create jobs and bring the potential of the state to the global stage.

“The Governor is determined to hire the best professionals in the industry to ensure the project is a resounding success. As you are aware, aviation is an industry built on trust and standards.

“We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Aviation Minister for the historic approval that will help further develop Kogi State. We also want to highlight that the airport will have the capacity for cargo, as that is one of our key focuses for the project,” the Commissioner stated.

Fanwo assured the people of Kogi State that the administration of Alhaji Usman Ododo would continue to execute laudable projects to consolidate the gains of the last eight years in Kogi State.

Zariagi is a very strategic community that already boasts an airstrip. The team from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development was satisfied with the location and the plans of the Kogi State Government for the project, he said.