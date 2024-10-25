The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has appointed Professor Edoba Omoregie, a specialist in constitutional law and governance, as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Professor Shaibu Umaru, announced the appointment on Friday in Benin.

Umaru stated that Omoregie emerged as the 11th Vice-Chancellor of the university out of the 27 candidates who applied for the coveted position.

The new Vice-Chancellor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, will take over from the incumbent, Professor Lillian Salami, whose tenure ends on 1 December.

Born on 5 April 1969, Professor Omoregie is a native of Benin and attended the University of Benin for his first, second, and third degrees.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1992 and conferred with the prestigious title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2021.