The Federal Government has pulled out of the foundation-laying ceremony for the proposed Osun State International Airport in Ede, following a request from the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

The state governor, Ademola Adeleke, had planned the event for December 13, but the ministry has asked for a postponement until disputes surrounding the project are resolved.

The planned relocation of the airport from Ido-Osun to Ede, Adeleke’s hometown, has stirred controversy and tension.

A state government committee reported that the original site in Ido-Osun did not meet basic aviation requirements, prompting the move.

In October 2017, the state government revived its intention to continue the project, but having entered a huge financial constraint, the Aregbesola administration opted for concession.

Later, before Aregbesola left office, the budgetary allocation for the airport project had swollen to N69bn.

It was reliably gathered that about N12bn of Osun indigenes’ funds had been sunk into the construction site.

However, this decision has reignited a longstanding rivalry between the Ido community and Ede, with residents of the former protesting the relocation earlier this week.

The ministry’s request to delay the event came in a letter dated December 6, signed by the permanent secretary, Emmanuel Merinole, on Tuesday.

The letter reads, “I wish to refer to your letter Ref. No. S.12/19/1/Vol.VI/188 dated 21 November 2024 on the above subject and to respectfully request Your Excellency to suspend the foundation-laying ceremony of the Osun State International Airport until the issues regarding the petitions over the existing airstrip/airport are resolved and to harmonise the state’s efforts with that of the Federal Government.”

The letter also points out that the airstrip is a federal project included in the ministry’s 2024 budget, and the state’s plan to expand it to an international airport must align with federal objectives.

The statement added, “Your Excellency may wish to note that the airstrip is a federal project that is captured in the Ministry’s 2024 Appropriation. We also note that you have made arrangements to expand the airstrip to an international airport. In addition, there is a petition indicating there is an existing airstrip where funds have been expended and the need to use the site for the present airstrip instead of a new site.”

The letter emphasised the need for efficient use of public funds, stating, “The Federal Government is mandated to ensure judicious use of funds in order to curtail wastage of resources. As this Airstrip Project is a collaboration between the state and federal governments, it is important we are in sync before the project takes off.”

The ministry urged the governor to postpone the ceremony.

Merinole stated, “Accordingly, Your Excellency is respectfully requested to reschedule the foundation-laying ceremony of the Osun State Airport pending the resolution of the petitions and selection of a mutually agreed date.”

Attempts to get a response from the Chief Press Secretary to the state government, Olawale Rasheed, were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls or messages at the time of this report.

Contacted for further clarification, the media aide to the minister, Tunde Moshood, said the airport is at the moment cancelled following a litany of petitions that greeted the continuation attempt of the government in building the airport.

Moshood said the government is also stopping the construction of the aerodrome over the discovery that the former government in the state got approval to cite the airport at a different location.

His words, “The airport has been cancelled for now because the previous administration got approval to site the airport in a particular location, and there can’t be two approvals at the same time.

“Meanwhile, we can’t deny the fact that we were carried along, but you know, sometimes it may be an oversight. Now there are petitions to that effect.”