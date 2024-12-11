Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of his younger sister, Atsi Kefas.

A close family source confirmed to our correspondent that she died at night in Abuja, days after she sustained a gunshot wound during a gunmen attack on her vehicle along the Wukari-Kente road in the Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

A police escort, reportedly reacting to the attack, accidentally discharged a firearm, fatally wounding her in the stomach.

“It’s sad that we lost her last night. We are devastated by this sad event,” the family source told our correspondent on the phone.

The late Atsi Kefas was widely admired for her humility and kindness. Tributes have been pouring in from friends, family, and well-wishers who took the social media to mourn her.

A social media user, Kelvin Kuffi, posted on the WhatsApp group — Agbu Kefas Progress Info to mourn her demise saying, “Atsi Kefas has been a close friend for over two decades. Our friendship blossomed during our diploma days at Taraba State Polytechnic, Wukari. She was humble, sacrificial, and a joy to be around.”

Murtala Atumba also expressed his condolences, stating, “It’s sad indeed. My sincere condolences to His Excellency, the Governor, the First Family, and all mourners. May the Lord comfort everyone during this trying moment.”

Joseph Agbu and Sintali, among other social media users, also shared heartfelt messages of support for Governor Kefas and his family.

“May the Lord comfort H.E. Dr. Agbu Kefas and the entire family over this irreparable loss,” Joseph Agbu wrote.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the state, with many calling for prayers for the governor and his family during this challenging time.

Atsi Kefas is remembered as a compassionate and gentle soul who touched the lives of many. Her passing is a significant loss to her family and the people of Taraba State at large.

When contacted, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Digital Communication, Mr. Emmanuel Bello, declined comment on the matter saying, “I think family sources are in the best position to talk about the passing of the governor’s sister.”

There has not been an official statement from the state government or the family about the demise and burial arrangements.