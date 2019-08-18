FG condemns attack on Ekweremadu in Germany

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned “in its entirety”, the attack on the former Deputy Senate President in Germany.

Her statement, late on Saturday, follows the emergence of a viral video of an attack on the 57-year-old Ike Ekweremadu who is a serving Senator.

Dabiri-Erewa said the Senator was attending the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival in Nuremberg as a speaker/special guest of honour when he was reportedly beaten up.

“The incident is an embarrassment to the country,” she said.

Stating that reliable sources have said some of those who carried out the attack have been apprehended, Dabiri-Erewa demanded action.

“We call on the German government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that there are consequences for their actions,” she said.

“It is also shamefully pathetic that an event which was nobly put together by the Ndi-Igbo community in Germany, whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, to amongst other things provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders to network and to facilitate a better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses, ended up in such a disgraceful manner.”

She called on Nigerians to be of good behaviour wherever they find themselves because such incidents tarnish the image of the country.