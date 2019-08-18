Buhari orders ruthless military action against bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the military not to spare bandits in their efforts to restore peace and security in the country.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president said this while addressing 15 officers and 160 soldiers of the 17th Army Brigade and Nigerian Air Force 213 Operational Base in Katsina, under the “Operation Hadarin Daji’’, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport.

“This group was formed by the military to secure the geo-political zone from the activities of bandits. Fundamentally, it is your responsibility to secure the country.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I believe you are capable of doing it. I don’t think you should spare any bandit. Identify and eliminate them. Pursue them anywhere you can find them and eliminate them,’’ he said.

“Nigeria deserves peace. The rainy season is good and we are already achieving food security, but we need peace. The money saved from food importation will be used to purchase arms for operations”.

Flanked by Governor Aminu Bello Masari, the president assured the troops that the Federal Government will provide all the necessary support for the restoration of peace in the country.

“We will give you all the right equipment so that you can deal with them with despatch. I appreciate all your efforts but you can do more. I don’t want any bandit spared,” he said.

He, however, urged them to remain diligent in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, all those in office are being sustained by the ordinary people, and the security agencies owe the people a duty to protect their lives and property.