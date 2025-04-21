The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has said that circulating reports of a bomb blast at the Maiduguri Custodial Centre in Borno State are untrue because no such incident occurred.

In a statement issued by the national Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abubakar Umar, in Abuja, the agency insisted that the claims are false and intended to create unnecessary public panic.

Umar said that operations at the Maiduguri facility remain stable and secure, with inmates continuing their rehabilitation and treatment programs without disruption.

“There has been no explosion or security breach at the Maiduguri Custodial Centre or any other correctional facility across the country,” he stated.

He reassured the public that all inmates are safe and operations are running smoothly.

The NCoS urged the public to disregard any rumors suggesting otherwise and to remain calm, as the inmates are fulfilling their treatment regimens without cause for alarm.

The service cautioned against the spread of unverified information, particularly on social media, noting that it can undermine public confidence and incite unwarranted fear.

Umar also said that the NCoS is committed to the safety and well-being of inmates, staff, and the public, assuring that it is proactive in managing and securing correctional facilities nationwide.

“The Maiduguri Custodial Centre, like others in Nigeria, is dedicated to secure detention and the rehabilitation of inmates to facilitate their reintegration into society.”

The service promised to monitor its facilities closely and provide timely updates to the public, encouraging citizens to remain law-abiding and supportive of ongoing reforms aimed at improving correctional operations and contributing to national security.