FG denies receipt of Oyo-Ita’s retirement letter

The Presidency on Monday said it was not in possession of any letter by the embattled Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, indicating interest to go on retirement.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a text message in response to earlier reports that Oyo-Ita had formally informed President Muhammadu Buhari of her desire to proceed on retirement.

“Thanks. We have no such letter here, in the event that such a letter exists. This is our position,” he wrote.

Oyo-Ita is currently in the eye of the storm after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly questioned her over alleged N3bn bribery, duty tour allowance falsification and fraud case. – Punch