The Presidential Coalition Committee has commenced a massive grassroots mobilisation campaign aimed at promoting voter registration and Permanent Voter Card collection ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Supporters converged at the Police College Grounds in Ikeja, Lagos, for the official inauguration of the committee’s Structures and Street Captains on Saturday.

The initiative is designed to take voter sensitisation to every street and community across the country.

The event drew enthusiastic participants from all 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of Lagos State, marking the beginning of a nationwide effort to ensure citizens are registered and ready to participate in the next electoral process.

Addressing the gathering, the Lagos State Coordinator of the committee, James Faleke, charged the newly inaugurated Street Captains to lead the voter mobilisation drive at the grassroots level.

“Today is a very unique day. We are not here for a campaign. We are here to inaugurate you, the street captains, to move out and call on all those who have not registered or collected their PVCs.

“Encourage them to go and register and collect their PVC. Each and every one of you is to bring at least five people. Go to every home, go to your streets, and call out people to take their PVC. Without it, you cannot say anything.”

Faleke further disclosed that over 40,000 Street Captains were inaugurated, adding that the committee is confident that their presence in communities across Lagos would help deepen democratic participation, especially among first-time voters and youths who have just turned 18.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Kolade Alabi, described the initiative as a demonstration of the government’s commitment to grassroots mobilisation and democratic inclusion.

He commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for reforms that, according to him, are reshaping governance and strengthening the economy.

Alabi also highlighted key achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda, including renewed investor confidence, infrastructural growth, expansion of the digital and agricultural sectors, and social welfare programmes targeting millions of Nigerians.

“We are united by a shared vision of progress, development and a stronger democratic Nigeria. Under President Tinubu’s visionary leadership, our great party continues to redefine governance, strengthen institutions and restore faith in the Nigerian dream. His fiscal and monetary reforms, though demanding, are necessary to build self-reliance and a resilient economy.

“By empowering local councils to operate independently, President Tinubu is bringing governance closer to the people and ensuring that development reaches the grassroots. This is the true essence of democracy,” he added.

The event witnessed the presence of several political leaders who delivered goodwill messages to encourage the Street Captains to be good ambassadors in advancing voter education and democratic values within their communities.

A symbolic inauguration ceremony concluded the event as the newly appointed Street Captains pledged their commitment to sensitising residents and driving voter awareness in their respective wards.

The mobilisation for voter registration and PVC collection comes at a time when Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission has raised concerns over low voter turnout and apathy, especially among youths.

According to Dataphyte, a think tank that provides data-driven insights for socio-economic development in Nigeria and Africa, out of over 93.47 million registered voters, only about 24.9 million participated in 2023 general election.

Ahead of the 2027 polls, several civic and political groups have begun early campaigns to encourage Nigerians to register, collect their PVCs, and actively participate in the democratic process.

The initiative by the Presidential Coalition Committee aligns with these broader national efforts to improve voter awareness and civic responsibility.