FG promises prosperity as Nigeria marks 58th Independence Day

The Federal Government on Sunday assured that Nigeria would be great again, adding that the country was set for a season of prosperity and progress.

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated this at the 58th Independence Day Interdenominational Church Service at National Christian Centre, Abuja.

In what he described as prophetic declaration over Nigeria, he said: “This anniversary is an opportunity to bless our nation. This 58th year of Nigeria’s independence will mark a great new beginning of peace, prosperity, abundance.

“Nigeria, you will be exalted, you will not fall, you will excel, you will rise beyond the imagination of the world, you will be a pride to Africa and the world.

“This is the season of your exultation, Nigeria, the season of your renewal, season of your restoration.

“All that we have lost will be restored; where we have failed, we will succeed. We declared that deaths and destruction, every device of Satan have failed over Nigeria.”