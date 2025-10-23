Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger State has vowed never to negotiate with bandits or pay ransom for kidnapped victims, saying instead residents must be prepared to defend themselves against attacks.

The governor made the disclosure, when he visited the people of Rijau and Magama Local Government Areas of the state, whose communities were recently attacked by bandits in Kontagora.

The governor said: “The state has reached a point where the people must stand up and defend themselves because ransom will only turn kidnapping into a thriving business.

“I will not negotiate with bandits. I will not pay ransom. The moment we start paying, they will open shop on our heads and continue kidnapping people. The situation has reached a state of war that requires collective resistance.

“We are surrounded by enemies, but we will not give up. The constitution gives us the right to defend our lives and property, and we will do just that. There is no going back.”

Describing as “embarrassing and unacceptable” the frequent invasions of communities and the displacement of residents, Bago announced plans by his administration to recruit and train 10,000 members into the Joint Task Force, JTF, to help restore security across the state.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, said the governor has also declared a total ban on all mining activities across Zone C of the state, covering eight local government areas of Magama, Kontagora, Rijau, Wushishi, Mariga, Borgu, Mashegu and Agwara.

He said: “Illegal mining has become one of the major drivers of insecurity in the area, with miners often accessing forest zones unharmed while residents suffer repeated attacks.

“It is suspicious that miners can enter the forests freely, yet the bandits don’t touch them. I have now ordered the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, to arrest anyone caught engaging in mining activities.”

The governor assured victims of recent attacks that his administration would provide support, including compensation for families of those killed, medical treatment for the injured, and assistance for those who lost their sources of livelihood.