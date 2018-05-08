FG simplifies payment process for taxes, visas

The Federal Government says it has simplified processes for paying taxes and obtaining Nigerian visas.

The Vice President stated this at the opening event of Open Government Partnership, OGP, week in Abuja, Nigeria’s Capital.

The Vice President spoke on measures put in place by the Nigerian Government to promote a transparent government.

“Through the work of Trade Investment Nigeria and the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), who are also members of the OGP National Steering Committee, Nigeria moved 24 places up on the World Bank’s 2017 Doing Business Index

“The reforms, many of them heavily dependent on tech, have seen business regime reduced to under 48 hours, and improved access not just to credit by businesses, but also to credit info by potential lenders” he said.

“I am delighted to note that Kaduna State has not only developed its OGP State Action Plan – which was approved by the State Executive Council early this year – it has also become one of first pilot states adopted from Nigeria by the Open Government Partnership International.”

The Vice President said he was delighted that the government’s efforts in fighting corruption and deepening good governance are being recognized and applauded globally.

“Nigeria was this year elected into the global steering committee of the Open Government Partnership” the VP said.