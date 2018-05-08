Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara over Melaye, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara over the arrest of the Senator representing Kogi West Constituency, Dino Melaye.

Today’s meeting comes after Senator Melaye was arrested by immigration officials at the airport on his way for an official assignment, he was later released but was arrested the next day by the police.

Senator Melaye while in police custody on his way to Lokoja jumped out of the police vehicle thereby injuring himself.

He was rushed to the National Hospital in Abuja.

The meeting between the Presidency and the legislature was held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Senate President described the meeting as fruitful.

Other issues focused on were the President’s visit to the United States and the non-appearance of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

However, there may be an end in sight to the strained relationship between the Executive and the Legislature, if the meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the leaders of both legislative chambers pulls through.