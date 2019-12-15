FG to disconnect Benin, Togo over $16m power supply debts

The Federal Government has promised to disconnect Niger Republic and Togo’s power supply if they fail to pay their outstanding $16 million debts.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Usman Mohammed, who revealed that the initial debts were as high as $100 million.

“When I took over as MD TCN, both Benin and Togo owed Nigerian more than $100 million.

“They paid part of what they consumed and out of the debts, it is remaining only $14 million for Benin. Niger owes less than $2 million and we are not leaving them.”

He threatened to disconnect the neighbouring countries if they fail to adhere to the payment agreement.

“In fact, we will disconnect them as we disconnect people around here.

“Electricity is not charity; we cannot allow people to consume electricity and leave us like that, No.”

Mr. Mohammed stated that they have restricted their supply and are insisting that they pay all the outstanding before they connect and increase the power off-take.