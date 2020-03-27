Fidelity bank takes proactive measures to protect, staff, customers

Fidelity Bank has mandated staff or immediate family members who travel out the country to self-isolate for two weeks and obtain medical clearance before returning to work as part of our COVID-19 preventive and precautionary measures.

According to a statement by the company, this process was activated and strictly adhered to by one of its staff members who returned from holidays in the United Kingdom.

“He was in self-isolation and underwent testing in line with the bank’s policy. The test results returned positive at the weekend and we quickly arranged for him to be moved to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), where he is currently being attended to by health officials,” the statement said.

“We are in constant touch with him and have been monitoring the situation closely. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.

“Though the staff has not been at the bank since returning from the UK, he however brought some consignments for two other staff which were delivered to them individually.

“We have self-isolated the two individuals and sent them for necessary testing. In addition the office where these two individuals work, has been temporarily shut and has been disinfected.

Due to the proactive measures taken by the bank, contact tracing within the bank was very swift and conclusive with no customers involved.

“We have also shut down our Federal Secretariat, Abuja Business Office and advised all staff/vendors to self-isolate and go for testing in line with our policy on COVID-19, on account of possible exposure of a vendor staff.