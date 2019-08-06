FirstBank convenes SMEs Week

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, as part of the launch of its specialized SME propositions, has announced the convening of its SME Week scheduled to hold in the week 5 – 9 August 2019.

Customers and non-customers of First Bank can expect to participate in a wide range of events and activities designed with the SME in mind.

The activities range from the SME Masterclass themed “Designing and Implementing a Growth Strategy for your Business” to specialized one on one sessions with renowned business coaches and the launch of seven (7) unique pillars which make up our SME propositions available via SMEConnect – The FirstBank SME portal

The highlight of the week is the launch of the SME portal, a platform through which SMEs can access our unique propositions that have been designed to equip them with the essential tools needed for the growth of their business.

The SME portal is also designed to help SMEs identify various gaps that hinder their business growth leveraging our innovative Business Diagnostics Tool, with a view to proffering tailored solutions and creating opportunities for business improvement, profitability and sustainability.

Following extensive research by the Bank over the years, we identified these seven (7) strategic pillars to be essential for the sustainability and growth of the SMEs.

These include – access to infrastructure, access to talent, capacity building, policy and regulation, access to resources, access to market as well as access to finance.

This has duly informed our strategy and propositions for our SMEs going forward.

Other activities lined up for the week include; one on one coaching advisory sessions, to be simultaneously held across 6 locations in Lagos, Abuja, Rivers, Oyo, Kano and Owerri.

The weeklong event will be rounded off with a live webinar on 9 August 2019, to be facilitated by Gbenga Shobo, the Bank’s Deputy Managing Director.

According to the Gbenga Shobo, Deputy Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, “FirstBank has over the years, been at the forefront of supporting Businesses, especially the SMEs as we recognise that the SMEs are the engine of the economy. We are committed to ensuring that we leave no stone unturned as we connect with them in their continued contribution to national development in terms of the employment opportunities they create as well as their contribution to the nation’s GDP amongst many economic values.”

“The FirstBank SME Week is driven to promote the Bank’s SME proposition, thereby having SMEs across the country optimally enlightened on how to plug in. We believe this will help SMEs bolster their contribution to the growth and development of the economy” he concluded.