FirstBank convenes youth mentoring session with Ibukun Awosika

Nigeria’s Best Banking Brand, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has announced it is convening a Youth Mentoring Session, themed “Building a Financially Literate Tribe”.

The event which will be hosted by Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria Limited is being organised to drive a culture of financial literacy among the youth and create a consciousness of financial efficiency in their daily activities; in business, entrepreneurship, career and personal lives.

The mentoring session which is scheduled for Friday, December 29, 2017 at 10am at the Harbour Point, Wilmot Point Road, Victoria Island, Lagos would convene about 1,000 youths to equip them with the knowledge of money management, entrepreneurship skills, and financial independence, thereby securing their future and placing them on the path to financial freedom and productivity.

Mrs. Ibukun Awosika will be speaking at the event along with Dr. Remi Banjoko, the Managing Director, dkbMarkets, as well as Nimi Akinkugbe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bestman Games Ltd.

They will share practical experiences on the art and finesse of money growth, investments and entrepreneurship with participants to build a financially literate tribe that would sustain the culture of financial literacy amongst their friends, class mates, and associates.

Speaking on the event, Abiodun Famuyiwa, Group Head, Products & Marketing Support, First Bank of Nigeria Limited said “The Youth Mentoring Session with Mrs. Awosika is one of our many interventions in Financial Literacy as we continue to engage our youths to build a sound financial system and positive economic environment.

“To support the Bank’s Financial Literacy Drive, FirstBank has carefully designed the MeFirst (13 – 17 years) and XploreFirst (18 – 24 years) products to meet the financial needs of the given demographics whilst also ensuring that the account holders acquire the rudiments of banking and financial literacy required for financial independence”.