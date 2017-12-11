FirstBank drives convenience, financial inclusion with Firstmonie agents

…activation kicks off in Lagos, Ogun states

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has continued to demonstrate its commitment to providing the best financial solutions to its customers and driving financial inclusion among the under-banked and unbanked populace.

The Bank launched Agent banking services, on the refreshed Firstmonie brand, to provide customers access to banking services in areas where they live and work.

Firstmonie Agents, who are positioned within communities with limited or no banking penetration are regarded as the “bank branch” closest to customers around their locations.

Customers are able to open accounts, deposit cash into any account, withdraw cash from any bank account, buy airtime, pay bills, and do so much more.

Firstmonie Agent is a unique channel that seeks to solve transaction problems in rural and semi-urban locations across the country.

Through its Agent network, the Bank is committed to providing convenient services that endear trust and solve real problems for customers.

It would save time and travel costs; transactions are PIN protected and safe; and banking products are more accessible to customers.

According to Chuma Ezirim, FirstBank’s Group Head, eBusiness, “Providing access to financial services in remote locations remains a challenge in the formal financial sector. Through our Agent network, we are surmounting this hurdle by taking affordable financial services to rural residents. When people have access to convenient financial services, their lives could become better.”

“They are able to save money and invest, access credit to support their small business or to keep their children in school, access better health care, and feed better. Overall, access to financial services has huge benefits for all. We encourage our customers to look out for the Firstmonie Agent locations closest to them” he added.