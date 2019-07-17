Former Pre. Jonathan commiserates with Sen. Makarfi over father’s death

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with ex-Governor of Kaduna State and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Senator Ahmed Makarfi over the death of his father, Mallam Muhammad Makarfi.

In a condolence letter to the former Governor on Tuesday, Dr. Jonathan prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and urged Makarfi to be comforted by the fact that his father led a respectable life.

In the letter the former President said: “I am saddened by the news of the passage of your dear father to eternal glory.

“The death of a parent no matter how old, always conveys an unnerving feeling of finality and sense of loss that leaves sorrow in the heart of mortals.

“Please be comforted by the fact that your father’s legacies and contributions to the growth of our society will continue to endure, having nurtured and mentored distinguished and reputable citizens of our great country.

Your Excellency, I extend my deepest condolences to you and your family over this great loss”, Jonathan added.