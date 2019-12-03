Free Yuletide transport: Enugu govt releases time-table for returning indigenes

In keeping with its avowed commitment to continue offering free transportation to indigenes of Enugu State who reside in other parts of the country and intend returning home to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones, the state government has released a time-table for the exercise.

In a statement by the Managing Director of Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO), Mr. Bob Itanyi, the free transportation exercise will commence on December 18 and end on December 23.

Mr. Itanyi who disclosed that the Enugu State government, through the magnanimity of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has added two more states, Jigawa and Kebbi, to the annual exercise, stated that registered and interested Enugu indigenes resident in Nassarawa State will be transported back home on December 18, while those in Abuja and Lagos will be conveyed on December 20.

He revealed that returnees from Makurdi, Jos and Kebbi states will be conveyed to Enugu State on December 21,

According to the statement, Enugu indigenes in Ibadan, Kaduna, Kano, Minna, Gombe, Ilorin, Jigawa, Sokoto, Borno, Akure, Zamfara, Jalingo, Bauchi and Yobe states will be transported simultaneously on December 22, while those in Port Harcourt are scheduled for December 23.

Mr. Itanyi maintained that the beneficiaries must be those duly registered with the Enugu State Town Union in their respective states of residence, disclosing that the company is coordinating the exercise with the leadership of the unions in the affected states, for accountability and effective result.

The Managing Director pointed out that the welfare package was also borne out of Gov. Ugwuany’s resolve to ameliorate the sufferings of the people of the state as well as give them a sense of belonging.

Itanyi stated that the returnees on arrival in Enugu will be formally received by the state government’s delegation.

He appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for “this gesture, which has once again demonstrated his love, kindness and passion for the wellbeing of the people of Enugu State”.