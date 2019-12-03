Related Articles
L-R: Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kolo Kyari; Chief Executive Officer, Royal Dutch Shell, Ben van Beurden; President Mohammadu Buhari; and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipreye Silva, during a visit of the Shell Group CEO to the President in Abuja… Tuesday.
November 30, 2019
Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (right) congratulating the Bishop of Rock Family Church, Enugu, Dr. Obi Udezue Onubogu (3rd left) and his wife, Rev. Obioma (2nd left), during the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary held at De-Base Centre, Enugu, yesterday. With them on the left is the former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke.
November 30, 2019
Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (left) consoling Senator Ayogu Eze of the All Progressives Congress (2nd right) and his wife, Nkechi, during the funeral service for Senator Eze’s late father-in-law, Pastor Cyril Odoh Ugwuoke, held at Township School 1, Ogrute Enugu-Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, yesterday.
November 23, 2019