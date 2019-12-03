L-R: Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor; Managing Director, Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, Tony Attah; and Shell Nigeria’s General Manager, Business and Government Relations, Bashir Bello, at the Shell exhibition booth during the opening session of the 2019 Practical Nigeria Content Forum in Yenagoa… on Tuesday.  

December 3, 2019 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Wife of Senator Gabriel Suswam, Mrs. Yemisi Suswam (left); Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom; President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan dressed in Tiv attire, and First Lady of Benue State, Mrs. Eunice Ortom, during the thanksgiving service and church dedication by Senator Suswam at N.K.S.T, Anyiin Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday, November 17, 2019.  