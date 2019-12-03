Leg Lagos Football Challenge Season 2 kicks off Wednesday

Preparations have reached its peak for the commencement of Leg Lagos football challenge season 2; special scouting edition.

The annual football event is set to kick off on the 4th of December 2019 at the Agege stadium , Lagos state and it’s expected to last for 5 days.

Tagged ‘’ Discovering raw talents’’ This year’s edition will feature 14 teams from different constituencies in Lagos state.

There will be 3 teams in each group except one group that will consist of 4 teams. Each team will play a maximum of 2 matches except the only group that consists of three teams where it is expected that they play 3 matches.

Winners of each group will automatically secure a semi final placement.

Addressing pressmen, the tournament director, Pius Kayode Olubode posited that football scouts from France, UK , US and other parts of the world are already in Lagos and will select some of the players in this competition for trials abroad.

He urged the players to give a good account of themselves ,saying that it can serve as a long term opportunity for them.

He said that participating club sides should ensure that they did not field ineligible players as the endorsed age for the tournament remained 23 years and below.

He added that scouts are demanding for players who can go out there to play for another ten years or more.

He urged the players to behave well and be good ambassadors of this country during the competition.

Managing Director of DonBalon Commerz sports ,Mr Abdoubaq Ladi Balogun also hinted that Leg Lagos is a nationwide exercise meant to discover and nurture talents, saying that they will be staging the tournament in Abuja by January 2020.

Meanwhile the draws for the tournament were made on Friday at the sports bar of the Teslim Balogun stadium with participating teams in attendance.

The forms for this year’s edition of Leg Lagos were given out free of charge for interested teams.

DONBALON Sport Commerz, the organizer of LEG LAGOS CHALLENGE are resolute to make the positive difference with this Championship designed to create a niche for pure passion, natural flair and fair competition among the football academies in Nigeria and beyond, organized in a professional atmosphere using the best of facilities, soccer personnel, technology and global media.