The Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained Mr Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, and others from protesting in some areas in Abuja, including the Aso Rock Villa, on Monday for the release of detained Nnamdi Kanu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court also barred the protesters from anywhere close to the villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way, pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

Justice Mohammed Umar, on Friday, granted the ex parte motion moved by the police lawyer, Wisdom Madaki, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN), contrary to the earlier media reports in circulation.

The certified true copy of the enrolled order, signed by the court registrar, Mr Kasim Muazu, and the presiding judge, Justice Umar, was made available to NAN on Saturday in Abuja.

The judge also made an order of abridgement of time “within which the respondents will respond to the application on notice to cause the ex-parte order to be set aside on Monday, the 20th of October, 2025, at 9.00am.”

This was also contrary to some media reports that Justice Umar adjourned the matter until Oct. 21 for the parties to appear in court.

“The respondents are hereby restrained in the interim from protesting in the following areas: Aso Rock Villa, or anywhere close to the Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and on Shehu Shagari Way pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

“The court hereby abridged the time within which the respondents will respond to the application on notice to cause this ex-parte order to be set aside on Monday, the 20th of October, 2025, at 9.00am.

“The order of this court, together with the motion on notice, be served on the respondents today, Friday, the 17th day of October, 2025,” the judge ordered.

Justice Umar subsequently adjourned the matter until Oct. 20 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

“ISSUED AT ABUJA under the Hand of the Presiding Judge, Honourable Justice M. G. Umar, and the Seal of the Court this 17th day of October, 2025,” the enrolled order read.

In the ex parte motion, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2202/2025, the police, on behalf of FRN, sued five respondents.

They are Omoyele Sowore, Sahara Reporters Ltd, Sahara Reporters’ Media Foundation, Take It Back Movement (TIB), for the Transformation of Nigeria or Any Form of Organisation or Any Other Person(s) Acting on Either Express or Implied Instruction or Any Other Organisation or Group With the Like Intention, and Unknown Persons as 1st to 5th respondents, respectively.

The motion dated and filed on Oct. 16 sought one relief.

“An order of this honourable court restraining or banning protesters from protesting in the following areas: Aso Rock Villa or anywhere close to the Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way.

“And for such further orders as this honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of this case.”

The affidavit in support of the ex parte motion was deposed to by Bassey Ibithan, a police officer attached to the Directorate of Legal Services, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

NAN reports that Mr Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, had planned to organise the protest for the release of Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Sowore, the 2019 and 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (ACC), had begun mobilisation for what he called a planned peaceful protest against the detention of Kanu.

However, there have also been ongoing calls for a political solution to Kanu’s trial, who is facing an alleged terrorism offence at the Federal High Court before Justice James Omotosho. (NAN)