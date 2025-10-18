The Edo State Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Sunny Ekpetika Ekpeson, has ordered all 18 local government chairmen in the state to ensure their officials wear caps branded with President Bola Tinubu’s insignia during official meetings.

A statement released by his media aide, Agbukor Apeakhuye, said the instruction applies to supervisory councillors, senior special assistants (SSAs), and special assistants (SAs).

According to the statement, the move was meant to “visibly demonstrate grassroots solidarity with President Tinubu’s administration and political vision in Edo State.”

Apeakhuye said the decision followed Governor Monday Okpehbolo’s recent call for political alignment across the state.

He noted that displaying political symbols at the local level is a way to strengthen support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The pledged 3.5 million votes for President Tinubu from Edo State must not remain a mere aspiration,” Ekpeson said.

“We must begin to build that momentum from the grassroots now, and this includes symbolic acts that reflect our political commitment”

He urged all local government leaders to take the directive seriously, saying a unified show of support would send a strong political message.