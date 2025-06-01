The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has blamed fatigue and excessive speed for the tragic road crash that claimed the lives of 21 Kano State athletes and officials returning from the just-concluded 2024 National Sports Festival in Abeokuta.

The accident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Saturday near Gadar Yankifi along the Kaduna-Kano expressway, involving a Kano State Government coaster bus with registration number KN 041 A17.

According to a statement signed by the corps spokesperson Olusegun Ogungbemide, the bus was carrying 24 passengers – 23 male adults and one female adult – when it veered off the road. Three survivors, including the only female passenger, sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital, whilst the remaining 21 victims, all male adults, were confirmed dead at the scene.

“The crash involved a coaster bus with registration number KN 041 A17 belonging to Kano State Government had 24 people on board comprising of 23 Male adults and 1 female adult,” the statement explained.

“While 3 of the victims, 4 male adults and 1 female adult were rescued to the hospital with injuries, the remaining 21 victims all male adults were killed as at the time of the press release.”

The victims were part of Team Kano returning from the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games 2024, which ended on Thursday with the closing ceremony at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta. Sources revealed that the deceased included wrestling and kickboxing athletes, journalists, secretaries of sports associations, referees, the public relations officer of the Kano State Sports Commission, medical personnel and two drivers.

One of the deceased was identified as Imam Umar Fagge, a football referee and younger brother of the acting chairman of the Kano State Sports Commission, Umar Fagge.

FRSC Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed expressed profound sadness and extended condolences to the bereaved families and the Kano State Government.

“The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, has expressed profound sadness and commiserated with the Kano State Government and the families of the travellers who lost their lives in a tragic lone road crash that might have occurred as a result of fatigue and excessive speed as a result of long night trip,” the statement read.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Mohammed urged commercial and fleet operators to strictly enforce rest periods for drivers and adhere to speed regulations, especially on night trips where poor visibility increases risk.

“The FRSC corps marshal emphasised on the need for fleet operators to admonish their drivers against fatigue driving and violation of speed limits especially as they drive in the night when visibility is extremely poor,” the statement said.

“The corps marshal also urged all road users to prioritise safety, adhere to traffic regulations, and exercise caution while on the roads. He emphasised the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, avoiding speeding, and ensuring that drivers are well-rested.”

President Bola Tinubu described the incident as a “devastating blow to the nation” and extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State.

“This tragedy casts a shadow over the National Sports Festival, a celebration of unity, talent, and excellence,” Tinubu said in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

“The greatest honour we can accord them is to take concrete steps to prevent such tragedies and enhance safety standards across the nation’s transport systems.”

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun said he was traumatised by the news.

“It is indeed saddening and distressing that 20 gallant athletes who had represented Kano State at the just concluded Gateway 2024 games have lost their lives in the most traumatizing and painful circumstances,” Abiodun said.

“This is so painful. These were young people, budding stars who had a lot to give the country with their talents skills, and creativity.”

The Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, consoled the families of the deceased on behalf of the state government.

“This is a deeply painful moment for all of us. We are devastated by the news of the ghastly accident that occurred as our athletes were returning home after representing our great state with pride and commitment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire sporting community in Kano,” Kwankwaso stated.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also expressed sadness over the tragedy.

“I am heartbroken by news of the tragic accident that claimed the lives of Kano State athletes returning from the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta,” Atiku posted via X.

“These young men and women who have been cut in their prime represent the very best of our nation; dedicated, talented, and full of promise.”

In response to the tragedy, the National Sports Commission announced it has moved to formulate a coordinated national framework for safety and welfare.

“In line with its commitment to safeguarding athletes and officials, the National Sports Commission has made it mandatory for all contingents to have comprehensive insurance coverage, and for all vehicles used for official movement during the sports festival to be mechanically certified and fully insured,” the NSC said in a statement signed by Director of Press, Dr Kehinde Ajayi.

NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko mourned the deceased, saying, “Our hearts are with the people of Kano State at this sad time. Just as we were celebrating a successful and peaceful National Sports Festival, this tragedy has cast a dark shadow.”

Director-General Bukola Olopade added, “Only days ago, we gathered in Abeokuta to celebrate the talents and resilience of Nigerian youth through sport. This news is not only devastating—it is deeply personal for those of us in the sports community. Kano State has long been a pillar in Nigerian sports, and this loss has dealt a heavy blow.” – Punch.