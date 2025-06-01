French club, Paris Saint-Germain, have won the Champions League after a dominant win over Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

In of the most one-sided finals in recent memory, PSG were on top from start to finish as all of their big stars turned up for the showpiece occasion to clinch an historic win for the club.

Not only have the Ligue 1 side been crowned champions of Europe for the first time ever, victory at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany means they have completed a treble after winning a domestic double.

As for Inter, it is back-to-back Champions League final defeats, though this performance was a shadow of the one they turned in against Manchester City just a couple of seasons ago.

PSG made the stronger start and were rewarded with the opening goal inside 12 minutes. Inter were caught out at the back, Desire Doue showed great composure to roll the ball across the face of goal, handing Achraf Hakimi a simple tap-in.

A dream start for the French side, though out of respect for his former club, the right-back opted against an over the top celebration.

Eight minutes later the lead was doubled as PSG hit Inter Milan on the counter, going from back to front in a flash as Ousmane Dembele picked out Doue just inside the box and the youngster found the back of the net with the aid of a wicked deflection off Federico Dimarco.

Marcus Thuram, perhaps, should have done better with a free header at the back post following a corner to reduce the deficit before the break, but, in truth, the Serie A runners-up were fortunate to not have gone in at half-time only 2-0 down.

Dembele somehow missed the target from close range and then Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put a free header of his own over the bar as PSG closed out a dominant first-half well on top and on course to make history.

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi made changes within eight minutes of the restart and his side pushed for a way back into the tie, but all hope was ended just after the hour mark when Desire scored again with a composed finish.

Kvaratskhelia added a fourth before substitute Senny Mayulu scored with only his second touch to ensure the biggest margin of victory in a Champions League final. – Evening Standard.