The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday cautioned the public against fake online publications claiming an ongoing recruitment by the corps.

The FRSC, in a statement issued by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, dismissed the reports as false and urged potential applicants to disregard them.

“The attention of the Federal Road Safety Corps has been drawn to a publication by online platforms misinforming the public about ongoing recruitment of personnel into the services of the Corps.

“This medium is to let the public know that the Corps is not recruiting at the moment, neither is there any ongoing arrangement to that effect,” the statement read in part.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, stated that the FRSC is not currently recruiting and has no immediate plans for a hiring exercise.

He noted that all recruitment processes within the agency are conducted transparently and publicly announced through verified channels.

These include official notifications on the FRSC’s website, social media platforms, and the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM.

The agency warned the public against engaging with individuals or platforms promoting the false recruitment claims, as these are likely scams aimed at defrauding unsuspecting applicants.

The FRSC reiterated that it will not be held liable for any losses incurred by those who fall victim to such schemes.

“The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed wishes to admonish applicants seeking to join the services of the Corps, as well as the general public to disregard the fake and misleading publications.

“This is because recruitment processes in the Corps have always been transparent, credible and made public through adequate placement of advertorials and notifications on all available media platforms including our website; www.frsc.gov.ng, our social media handles, and the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM

“The public is by this publication warned to desist from any form of engagement with the purported scammers and purveyors of the misinformation as the Corps will not be liable should anyone fall victim,” the statement concluded.