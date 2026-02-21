Gabon on Wednesday suspended social media, throwing tens of thousands of users into a digital communications lockdown.

Authorities have defended the ban as necessary to preserve social cohesion, political stability, and national security.

“This measure may be an opportunity for the Gabonese authorities to sit down and rethink how to manage digital media in Gabon,” said Marie-Noelle Ada Meyo in an exclusive with Africanews on Friday.

“How do we want social media to be involved in our daily lives in Gabon today?,” asked Meyo.

The decision comes at a time of tension. Since the end of 2025, several key sectors of the civil service have been engaged in prolonged strikes, with strong mobilization, particularly among teachers.

The movements are beginning to spread to other sectors such as health and higher education.

Some fear that the social media ban is an attempt at silencing dissent.

Meyo said that the government was mobilizing to respond to the demands of teachers.

“In the 2026 finance bill, there is talk of 4,000 budgetary positions being added to the other actions taken to respond favorably to the demands of teachers, which are entirely legitimate but, unfortunately, did not originate today,” Meyo said.

Following the Gabonese government’s decision, demand for virtual private networks (VPNs) has skyrocketed, according to recent industry data.

According to reports from digital security service providers, demand for VPNs in Gabon increased by nearly 400% (387% to be exact) within 48 hours of the announcement of the block.