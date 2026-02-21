Residents of Eleyewo Community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State on Saturday morning took to the streets to protest the abduction of a couple by armed bandits.

The attackers reportedly kidnapped Jamiu Olawale and his wife, shot another person who escaped, and caused other residents to flee for their safety as the hoodlums opened sporadic fire.

In response, the angry residents blocked the Akure-Owo Expressway during the protest, chanting solidarity songs.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the attack occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

He stated, “On 20th February, 2026, at about 9:45 p.m., information was received regarding an incident involving Mr. Jamiu Olawale and his wife, residents of Olaribigba Estate, Iluabo.

“The couple had just returned home from their shop in an ash-coloured Toyota Camry when they were attacked at the frontage of their residence by unknown gunmen who reportedly emerged from the surrounding bush.

“The attackers abducted the couple and whisked them away to an unknown destination. During the incident, a neighbour, Mr. Patrick Ilumaro, who was seated in front of his residence, sustained a gunshot wound.

“He was promptly rushed to hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.”

The attack comes barely two days after the monarch of Agamo Community in the same local government area, Oba Kehinde Falodun, was reportedly killed by armed bandits.

It was gathered that the monarch was killed while struggling with the attackers as they attempted to kidnap him.