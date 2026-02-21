Burnley FC have spoken out after their midfielder Hannibal Mejbri was subjected to racist abuse on social media following Saturday’s Premier League match against Chelsea FC.

The 20-year-old received offensive messages on Instagram after the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. Mejbri shared screenshots of the abuse on his account, writing: “It’s 2026 and there are still people like that. Educate yourself and your kids, please.”

Burnley confirmed the incident has been reported to both the police and Meta, Instagram’s parent company. In a statement after the game on Saturday, the club said: “There is no place for this in our society, and we condemn it unreservedly. The club continues to be unequivocal in its stance – we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination.

“The club has reported the post to Instagram’s parent company, Meta, and expects a strong response from them, together with the Premier League and the police, and will work to ensure that the individual responsible is identified and investigated.

“Hannibal will receive the full backing from the club and from the Burnley fans, who we have already seen condemning the abuse. There is no room for racism.”

During the match, Mejbri was fouled by Wesley Fofana, who received a yellow card for the challenge before later being sent off for a second bookable offence.

This is not the first time Mejbri has faced racist abuse. In November last year, Preston North End F.C. forward Milutin Osmajic was banned for nine matches and fined £21,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing Mejbri during a Championship fixture against Burnley.

Burnley have emphasized their continued support for Mejbri and their commitment to tackling discrimination in football.