Ganduje laments as Kano residents shun COVID-19 protocols

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has expressed concern over the refusal of residents to observe the COVID-19 protocols, warning that the worst was not yet over.

Ganduje expressed the concern while receiving the periodic report of the state Task Force on COVID-19 at the Government House, Kano.

The governor said, “What is most disturbing is the manner tens of thousands of people in the state are treating the issue of observing the COVID-19 protocols with disdain.

“It is sad to note that people are almost paying lip service to the observance of the COVID-19 protocols. That is why I said it is too early now to start celebrating the total defeat of the pandemic in the state.”

Meanwhile, the Coordinator, Technical Response of the Kano State Task Force Committee on COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Husain, at the event said only 10 local government areas accounted for 83 per cent of the total positive cases of the COVID-19 in the state.

Husain said most of the affected LGAs were from the Kano metropolis while only a few cases were from rural and semi-urban areas.

He listed the affected LGAs as Nassarawa, Fagge, Gwale, Dala, Kano Municipal, Kumbotso, Ungoggo, Wudil and Dambatta.

He said, as of August 15, the state had 258 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,366 parents had so far been discharged.

He, however, lamented that concealment of confirmed cases by communities was one of challenges facing the committee and called for support in the fight against the deadly virus by providing the committee with genuine information on suspected cases.