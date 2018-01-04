GOtv to air live FA Cup, La Liga matches

GOtv MAX and Plus subscribers will be treated to select games from the FA Cup this weekend.

In addition, GOtv MAX subscribers will also get to enjoy all the action from the Spanish La Liga.

Liverpool will host Everton in an FA Cup third round Merseyside derby tomorrow. The match will air live on SuperSport Select 2 at 8:45pm.

Other matches in the FA Cup will air live on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Burnley will be live at 3:50pm, Fleetwood Town vs Leicester City at 1:30pm and Norwich vs Chelsea at 8:20pm.

On Sunday, Shrewbury will meet with West Ham United at 2:50pm, while Nottingham Forest will take on Arsenal at 4:55pm at The Emirates.

La Liga matches continue on Saturday, with Atletico Madrid vs Getafe at 12:55pm, followed by Valencia vs Girona at 4:10pm.

On Sunday, league leaders, Barcelona, will take on Levante at 4:10pm, while Celta Vigo will play defending champions Real Madrid at 8:40pm.

All matches will be available on SuperSport Select 4.