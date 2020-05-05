Gov. Akeredolu offers permanent jobs to COVID-19 volunteers

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has directed the immediate absorption of all volunteering health workers at the frontlines of the coronavirus management in the state into the public service.

He also approved the payment of 50% of the salaries of all health workers as hazard allowance.

The governor, in a string of tweets, said he made the directives on Monday during a briefing on coronavirus management in the state.

He said, “I have directed the immediate absorption into the public service the workers at the Infectious Disease Hospital and those working as volunteers with the Disease Surveillance team.

“I have approved that all Health workers in the state be paid 50% of their consolidated basic salary as hazard allowance. All healthcare workers working directly in the Isolation Centre/Treatment Centre are to get an additional 20% of their 50% as special risk allowance.”

Akeredolu explained that 276 tests have been conducted so far including 13 positive cases and three recoveries, leaving 10 active patients, who are receiving treatment at the IDH, Igbatoro Road, Akure.

The governor said interstate movements are banned till further notice in the state, as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“All business premises, except pharmacies, patent drugs stores, dressing outlets, banks, food chain supermarkets, will remain shut and inaccessible to business and physical interaction until further notice.

“All worship centres and community sporting activities will remain inoperative as well,” he stated while urging the residents of the state to wear face masks in public places.

“The law enforcement agencies and the task force have been directed to arrest anyone caught not wearing face masks properly in public places,” he added.