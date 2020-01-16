Gov. Ayade appoints ex-militant, 89 others as special advisers

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has approved the appointment of 90 senior special advisers and special advisers.

The list included a former militant leader, Benjamin Ene, who was named Special Adviser, Marine Security.

Known as G1, Ene was the leader of the members of the defunct Bakassi Strike Force which surrendered their arms to the Nigerian military and were granted amnesty in December 2018.

The appointment was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mr Christian Ita.

The governor had earlier in his second term in office, appointed 10 special advisers.

The latest appointees are mostly those who had also served in his first term.

Some of the appointees and their portfolios include: Chief Peter Ojie, (Senior Special Adviser, Political Matters); John Eyikwaje, (Special Adviser, Asset Management); Anthony Obi, (Special Adviser, Assets Recovery); and Eric Akpo (Senior Special Adviser, Technical and Maritime Operations).

The governor also announced the appointment of 35 board and committee members.