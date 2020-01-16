Katsina govt bans motorcycles, tricycles

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has signed an Executive Order banning the use of motorcycles and tricycles between 7pm and 6am across the state with effect from Jan. 20.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Alhaji Ahmed El-Marzuq announced this on Wednesday in Katsina.

“Section 5, sub section 2 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, conferred on the governor power to sign the order.

“The order is Motorcycle and Tricycle Restriction Movement 2020. Under the order, he has prohibited the movement of motorcycles state-wide from the hours of 7pm to 6am, with effect from 20th January, 2020.

“This order shall apply to all and sundry in the state.

“However, there are exceptions. The order shall not apply to the members of the armed forces, the police, other paramilitary agencies like the FRSC, civil defence, immigration, customs and other security agents,” he said.

He said it is pertinent for all and sundry to obey the order, warning that violators would be jailed for up to one year with option of fine or both as prescribed by the penal code.

El-marzuq said that the measure was aimed at protecting the lives and property of people of the state.

“Most of the kidnappings and other criminal activities are perpetrated within these hours using this means of transportation.

“People are not restricted to move, they can use motor vehicles.

“By the time the situation normalise, the order will be reviewed,” he said.(NAN)