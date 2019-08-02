Gov. Ayade pushes visa waivers for tourists to Calabar Calas Vegas City

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has called on Federal Government to grant visa waivers to foreigners interested in visiting the new Calas Vegas City in Calabar.

Ayade, who made the call when when the new Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Cross River State Command, Mr James Okey Ezegwu, paid him a courtesy call in Calabar, said once the City is completed the state would be transformed into total business and tourist hub.

He said that Calas Vegas is the hope of the Niger Delta as he urged the Federal Government to consider visa waivers for foreign visitors as part of attracting broader investment in the South South.

“I want greater collaboration with the NIS and, therefore, call for visa waiver for foreigners that would be visiting the new Calas Vegas city,” which, the governor said “would be the most sophisticated city in the country.”

Promising to collaborate with the immigration service, Ayade disclosed that there are 27 illegal routes in the state which the immigration officials need to police.

According to the governor, there is high level of drug trafficking and arms movement through the 27 illegal routes by criminals and government opponents.

He commended the NIS for the vast improvement in its service delivery in the state, citing the passport office for its efficiency.

To complement the Service’s efforts, the governor promised to donate a gunboat, land and monthly security funds.

Speaking earlier, the new NIS Comptroller said, “We have la ot of pressure from the influx from Cameroonian refugees into the state. We are profiling them.

“We are receiving very good response from foreigners in the state in the ongoing E-Registration exercise directed by the Comptroller General of NIS. This will help other security agencies in profiling immigrants in the state. There is need to secure the state.

“We have deployed a good number of our men all over the state. This has helped to reduce the number of illegal immigrants and child trafficking in the state drastically.

“We will sustain the acknowledged service delivery of the Calabar passport office,” he said.