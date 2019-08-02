Enugu: Gov. Ugwuanyi swears in Prof. Ortuanya as SSG

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Thursday, at the EXCO Chambers of the Government House, Enugu, swore in Prof. Simon Ortuanya as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), following his appointment on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi, during his consultative meeting with stakeholders of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, announced Prof. Ortuanya’s appointment.

Responding after he was sworn in, the new SSG thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for considering him worthy of the position, and pledged to give his best in the service of the state and humanity.

Until his new appointment, Prof. Ortuanya, a Professor of Law, Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), was the Director-General of South East Governors Forum (SEGF).

He was also the former Associate Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), and former Head of Department, Department of Private Law, ESUT.

The new SSG served as a member of the ad-hoc committee on Public Service Reform, one of the 12 sectoral committees recently constituted by Gov. Ugwuanyi to review various sectors of governance and design roadmaps to optimize service delivery and advance good governance in the state.

Prof. Ortuanya obtained his Doctorate Degree in Law from Loyola University Chicago School of Law in the United States of America, while his Masters Degree in Law was from University of Lagos, Nigeria. His Bachelor’s Degree in Law was from the University of Nigeria.

He is also a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.