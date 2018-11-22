Gov. Bello places N100m bounty on govt aide’s killers

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Wednesday promised a N100 million reward to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of those that killed Malam Yusuf Adabenege, his Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism.

A statement signed by Alhaji Abdulmalik Abdulkarim, Director-General, Bureau of Information Services and Grassroots Sensitisation, said that Bello made the promised on Wednesday in Okene, while on a condolence visit to the deceased aide’s family.

The statement advised anybody with such information to reach the governor directly, through his phone lines, or get in touch with security agencies.

“Such information can also be channeled through any of the governor’s political appointees,” the statement said.

Adabenege was killed by unknown gunmen along Obehira road, Okene, at about 6:45 p.m., on Nov. 16. He was killed alongside his driver.

The statement quoted Bello as expressing deep shock over the incident, vowing that the perpetrators would be brought to book.